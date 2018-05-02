One killed as speeding car hits e-rickshaw near Baidyanath Sq

Nagpur: AN E-RICKSHAW driver was killedafteraspeedingInnovacar hit the three-wheeler on Great Nag Road on Monday morning. Thecarturnedturtleontheroad divider after the impact. The deceased was identified as Waman Vishnu Parate (59), a residentofPlotNo.255,Kinkhede Layout, Binaki Mangalwari. He leavesbehindwife, twosonsand a daughtertomourn the loss. He was waiting for passengers at BaidyanathSquare in themorning hours.

An Innova car (MP04/CQ-2489), coming from another side in great speed, hit the e-rickshaw. The impact was so strong that the car turned turned turtle on the road-divider. The police have arrested accused Anand Sukhdeo Arkhel (33), a resident of New Subhedar Layout. He works in a private company. He was taking the car for servicing. However, the reason behind his rash driving is not known yet.When cops examined the CCTV footage, they found that Anand drove the car at a high speed when the traffic signal turned green at Baidyanath Square. In the process, he overtook a car from the left side and failed to control the vehicle on noticing Waman’s stationary erickshaw.

Anand directly hit the e-rickshaw with great speed. After the impact,the vehicle went out of control hitting the road divider and turning turtle. Anand survived the impacts due to opening of the safety airbags of the vehicle. A large number of onlookers gathered at the spot. Someone alerted the police control room.

The impact of the car was so strong that the e-rickshaw broke in to pieces. Waman succumbed to multiple injuries on the spot. Ganeshpeth police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Police registered a case under Sections 279, 304 (a)of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 52, 184 and 192 of Mumbai Police Act against Anand Arkhel and arrested him



