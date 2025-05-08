India Foils Major Pakistani Drone and Missile Attack, Strikes Back with Precision Air Defence Ops

Advertisement



New Delhi— In a major escalation along the Indo-Pak border, the Indian Armed Forces successfully neutralised a large-scale aerial assault launched by Pakistan late last night. According to credible defence sources, Pakistan attempted to target multiple military installations across Northern and Western India using drones and missiles, following India’s earlier Operation Sindoor which reportedly eliminated nine terror camps deep inside Pakistani territory.

On the night of May 7-8, Pakistani forces attempted to strike military targets in key locations including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.

Gold Rate 07 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,500/- Gold 22 KT 90,700/- Silver/Kg 96,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The Indian Air Force, leveraging its Integrated Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Grid and advanced air defence capabilities, including the S-400 Sudarshan Chakra missile systems, intercepted and destroyed the incoming threats. Debris from neutralised drones and missiles has been recovered at various locations, providing concrete evidence of Pakistan’s offensive actions.

In a swift and calculated response early Thursday morning, Indian forces conducted precision strikes targeting Pakistani air defence assets. Among the key targets were air defence radars and missile launcher systems. Sources report that a major air defence installation in Lahore was successfully neutralised. The Pakistani HQ-9 missile units are also believed to have sustained significant damage.

Unofficial reports suggest that over 100 terrorists were eliminated in the Indian strikes, part of an ongoing counter-terrorism operation launched in retaliation for the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The full extent of the damage and casualty figures are still being assessed, as operations are continuing.

As of now, the Indian government has not issued an official statement, though defence analysts and intelligence officials confirm the developments, citing the scale and precision of both the Pakistani offensive and India’s retaliatory action.

This marks one of the most intense exchanges between the two nations in recent years, underscoring the fragile security situation in the region.

Advertisement