Independence Day honours for Maharashtra Homeguards and Civil Defence Jawans

Nagpur/Mumbai: In a proud moment for the state of Maharashtra, five distinguished individuals from the Homeguards and Civil Defence have been awarded medals for their exemplary Meritorious Service on the eve of India’s 77th Independence Day. Maharashtra has taken the lead in this year’s recognition, securing the highest number of medals in comparison to other states across the nation.

The recipients of these prestigious medals are as follows:

Shri. Tushar Chandrakant Varande

Position: Center Commander, Home Guards, Satara

Commended for his outstanding leadership and dedication to duty, Shri. Varande has played an instrumental role in upholding the security and well-being of the citizens in Satara.

Shri. Ayyubkhan Ahmadkhan Pathan

Position: Officer Commanding, Home Guard, Nashik

Shri. Pathan’s commitment and unwavering service have made him a role model within the Nashik community, contributing significantly to the safety and protection of the region.

Shri Rajendra Pandurang Shahakar

Position: Home Guard, Amravati

Shri. Shahakar’s selfless dedication and tireless efforts have made a substantial impact on enhancing the safety measures and disaster preparedness in Amravati.

Shri. Sudhakar Pandurang Suryawanshi

Position: Senior Assistant Deputy Controller of Civil Defence, Mumbai

Recognized for his exceptional contributions in the field of Civil Defence, Shri. Suryawanshi’s diligent work has been pivotal in maintaining order during emergencies within Mumbai.

Shri. Vijay Janardan Zavare

Position: Fire Rescue Leader, Civil Defence, Mumbai

Shri. Zavare’s heroic efforts and quick response during critical situations have been pivotal in saving lives and protecting property within Mumbai.

The announcement was made by Dr. B K Upadhyay, DG Police and CG, HG, Maharashtra, who extended heartfelt congratulations to all the medal recipients. These brave individuals have exhibited unparalleled dedication to their duty and have set a remarkable example for their peers and citizens alike.

As Maharashtra proudly leads the way with these prestigious awards, the nation acknowledges and salutes the unwavering commitment of these remarkable individuals who have placed the safety and well-being of their fellow citizens at the forefront. The Independence Day honors serve as a testament to their selfless service and enduring contribution to society.

