Nagpur Airport witnesses soaring air passenger numbers post COVID-19

Nagpur: In the wake of the post-COVID-19 resurgence in the aviation industry, the Nagpur Airport is experiencing a remarkable surge in air passenger numbers, reflecting a trend seen globally. With travel restrictions easing and more people embarking on journeys to various destinations, the airport has witnessed a substantial increase in air passengers during the first half of the current year compared to the same period last year.

According to a report in a local English daily, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport Nagpur has seen a substantial surge in air passenger traffic, with a growth rate of over 40 percent during the first six months of the current year compared to the previous year. The airport handled approximately 15,37,643 air passengers from January to June 2023, marking a remarkable increase from the 10,85,413 passengers during the same period in 2022. This indicates a significant rise of approximately 452,230 air passengers.

The bustling air travel scenario at Nagpur Airport is further bolstered by the presence of more than 80 flights arriving and departing from the airport, making it a hub of connectivity for travellers. The Joint Venture International Airport, Nagpur, has recently uploaded these statistics on the website of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), encapsulating both domestic and international inbound and outbound passenger figures.

The report underlines that the upswing in air passenger traffic is predominantly driven by two key factors. Approximately 60 percent of passengers are tourists, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for travel experiences. The remaining 40 percent of passengers are flying for various other reasons. Additionally, the number of passengers opting for business class travel has also seen a significant surge. This is attributed to the return-to-office strategies implemented by numerous IT companies, which have necessitated employees’ presence at their workplaces.

The report further said that the current surge in air passenger traffic by contrasting it with the decline witnessed during the pandemic. From January to December 2020, the air passenger count at Nagpur Airport had substantially dropped to 12,06,890 passengers, compared to 31,24,675 in 2019. This stark difference of 19,17,785 passengers highlighted the impact of the pandemic on travel.

The remarkable increase in air passenger numbers at Nagpur Airport is a testament to the gradual recovery of the aviation industry post the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The surge in travellers, ranging from tourists to business-class passengers, underscores the resilience of the industry and the growing willingness of people to explore, travel, and resume their routines. As air travel regains its momentum, Nagpur Airport stands as a microcosm of the aviation sector’s journey towards recovery and revitalization.

