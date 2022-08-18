Independence Day celebrations HQ MC

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION HQ MC (15 AUG 22)

Air Marshal Vibhas Pande AOC-in-C, Headquarters Maintenance Command, IAF, Nagpur led the Independence Day celebrations by hoisting the National Flag in the presence of air warriors, DSC personnel and civilian employees on the occasion of 76th Independence Day at HQ MC, Vayusena Nagar. He congratulated all the air warriors, DSC personnel, civilians and their families on the biggest festival of democracy: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

While hailing the completion of 75 years of Independence he impressed upon all that it is the time to step towards “Atmanirbhar Bharat” with a new resolve to make the country self-reliant.

Air Marshal Vibhas Pande quoted from one of the famous poems of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, “स्वतंत्रता दिवस की पुकार “ for striving towards that Golden period reciting:-

