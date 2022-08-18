Video: Tiger caught on CCTV camera in Dabha near Nagpur

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in Tulsi Park area in Dabha area, located in the outskirts of Nagpur, after a tiger was caught roaming in the vicinity here, in the wee hours of Thursday.

The CCTV installed at nearby houses in Tulsi Park area reportedly caught the wild cat roaming facilely in the vicinity between the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The incident has sparked terror among residence, who are now terrified of going out in the night. With a private school situated in the area, parents, too, are anxious with the news of the jungle cat roaming around in the area.

In the meantime, the officials of the Forest Department have visited the spot. Locals have been advised to avoid venturing out unnecessarily in the evening.

