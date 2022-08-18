Auto signalling system between Nagpur and Godhani Rly Stations to ease train traffic

Nagpur: In a major move, the Nagpur Division of Central Railway recently commissioned an automatic signalling system between Nagpur and Godhani section.

The automatic signalling is the most advanced system where several trains can be run between sections. Nagpur-Godhani is a busy section where trains from both Delhi and Howrah directions run frequently.

The commissioning of automated signalling systems on the 6.55 km stretch between Godhni and Nagpur by Central Railway’s Nagpur division would benefit around 50 trains. Earlier, these trains had to wait for a long time at Godhni Outer for the signal to turn green in the manually operated system.

The Chennai-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express on Sunday became the first train to enter the automated signalling territory. The commissioning had taken place in the presence of Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) Jay Singh, Senior Divisional Signalling and Telecommunication Engineer (Sr DSTE) Alok Kumar, Senior Divisional Operation Manager Ashutosh Shrivastav and other officials.

The automated signalling is the most advanced system, where several trains can be run between the sections. In the erstwhile manually operated system, only one train could run between two stations at a time. Automatic signalling helps operate multiple trains between two stations simultaneously, said an official. “With the introduction of the new system, more trains can be expected to depart and arrive at Nagpur and Godhni railway stations,” he said.

Divisional Regional Manager (DRM) Richa Khare highlighted the introduction of the automated signalling system that would lead to decongestion of Nagpur and Godhni railway stations, and lead to considerable reduction in waiting time for trains in the outer sections.

The new system consists of three automatic signals each on both sides, and four semi-automatic signals and axle counters, along with auto SMS generation, informed Khare through the public relation office. The live train movement with signal position can be viewed at stations and also by the divisional control office.

