Independence Day celebrations Headquarters MC

Air Marshal Vibhas Pande AOC-in-C, Headquarters Maintenance Command, IAF, Nagpur led the Independence Day celebrations by hoisting the National Flag in the presence of air warriors, DSC personnel and civilian employees on the occasion of 76th Independence Day at HQ MC, Vayusena Nagar. He congratulated all the air warriors, DSC personnel, civilians and their families on the biggest festival of democracy: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

While hailing the completion of 75 years of Independence he impressed upon all that it is the time to step towards “Atmanirbhar Bharat” with a new resolve to make the country self-reliant. Air Marshal Vibhas Pande quoted from one of the famous poems of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, “स्वतंत्रता दिवस की पुकार “ for striving towards that Golden period reciting:-

…उस स्वर्ण दिवस के लिए आज से कमर कसें बलिदान करें

जो पाया उसमें खो न जाएँ, जो खोया उसका ध्यान करें॥

The AOC-in-C besides explaining the meaning of the poem lucidly impressed upon all that, while taking pride in our glorious heritage we need to focus on development of India, its unity and above all fulfill our duties and responsibilities.

Though India is an emerging superpower, we need to eradicate poverty, hunger, corruption, and terrorism from our society. It is a day to step towards a new resolve to set goals and directions so as to see India as a powerful, prosperous and peaceful state in 2047. He stressed that our efforts should be directed towards country attaining complete self reliance and superpower status during our centenary celebration.

