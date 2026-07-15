IND vs ZIM T20: Can Nagpur’s Yash Thakur Help Solve India’s Woes?

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India are looking to bounce back from a dismal T20 series loss against England with a more positive display against Zimbabwe. The team are due to head to Harare next week for a three-match series from Thursday 23rd until Sunday 26th July.

There is, however, a substantial amount of pressure on the captain, Shreyas Iyer, and the T20 setup after a 4-0 defeat against England and the losses against Ireland. Fans will want to see improvements, and in an attempt to turn the team’s fortunes around, India have named a much-changed squad.

Included among the pack is Nagpur’s Yash Thakur, who could be in line to make his first appearance for the international side. However, the 27-year-old will not win the series on his own, as India have several glaring issues that need to be addressed against Zimbabwe.

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Can Thakur pose more questions with the ball?

Against England, India’s bowlers sometimes looked as though they lacked control. Prince Yadav took just two wickets in Nottingham before England then scored 60 off him in the thrashing at Southampton. They need more from him, but also from their new seamers.

Thakur has the ability to complement the rest of the bowling line-up perfectly. He took key wickets in India A’s series win against Sri Lanka, including 3/45 in the match at Dambulla. However, across his career, his bowling economy has been 8.17 in T20 games, a total that many of India’s bowlers struggled to get close to against England.

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India are already favourites, but if Thakur can replicate those numbers, it will bolster their odds of success further. Fans can keep an eye on how the market shifts depending on his performance by checking out Goal.com’s best betting sites in India, where you can place wagers on the series.

The right-arm seamer won’t be the only player asked to improve India’s fortunes with the ball, though. Fellow pace bowlers Mayank Yadav and Ashok Sharma will also get chances to make their mark, particularly as both Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana were among those dropped.

No room for sloppy errors in the field

Positive bowling from Thakur, however, will only take the team so far if they do not rectify their errors in the field. There were multiple errors made against England, such as Shivam Dube dropping Harry Brook before he scored 95 runs in the final win of the series.

The questions regarding India’s fielding have gained more attention lately, with former wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel describing it as the most alarming part of the team’s game, while captain Shreyas Iyer also labelled it as one of the bigger issues that needed to be addressed moving forward. Without doing so, India could struggle to control games as they had previously managed.

Batting order needs to make positive step forward

India employed an aggressive approach against England to try and chase totals down, but in the end, it backfired. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and others often found it difficult to provide answers to deliveries from Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue, playing high-risk shots that led to low totals.

Moreover, only Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Tilak Varma managed a half-century or more during the five-game series. All of them remain in the squad for the Zimbabwe games, but they must now find greater consistency, as must the new call-ups.

Sanju Samson has been omitted, but Rinku Singh’s return could add further firepower to the middle order. He hit an impressive unbeaten 83 for Kolkata Knight Riders against Lucknow Super Giants in the 2026 IPL, but whether he can replicate that feat in Zimbabwe remains to be seen.

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