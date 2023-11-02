Shootout accused attempts suicide in police station in Nagpur

Nagpur: Salman Khan Samsher Khan, the prime accused in murder of Jamil Ahmed Abdul Karim, operator of Al Karim Guest House in Nagpur’s Mominpura, attempted suicide at Tehsil Police Station on Tuesday.

Salman, along with gangster Abu’s nephew Mohammad Parvez Sohail Mohammad Haroon and Ashish Sohanlal Bisen, had shot dead Jamil on October 25. After an intensive search, the police managed to apprehend the three accused. On Tuesday, at 5.15 pm, Salman Khan broke the tiles of the lock-up room and attempted suicide by hitting his head with a piece of tiles. The on-duty constable noticed his act and alerted his seniors.

The cops took Salman to Mayo Hospital. After giving him first aid, the doctors declared him fit for discharge. The police have registered a fresh offence under Section 309 of the IPC against Salman Khan.

In a related development, the police have arrested two more persons involved in Jamil’s murder. Mohd Parvez had purchased a pistol for Rs 25,000 which was later used to murder Jamil.

