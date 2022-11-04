NMC’s utter neglect leaves Kushi Nagar residents in knee-deep water

Nagpur: At Ward No. 1, Kushi Nagar, which comes under NMC’s Mangalwari Zone’s jurisdiction, there is a recurring problem that when there is heavy rain, the water accumulates up to people’s knees. Water also flows in the homes of the people. Many a time local citizens, led by an NCP office bearer, are bringing the issue to the notice of the local NMC administrative officials but they seem to be insensitive to the issue.

Officials often give evasive replies and often claim that the administration does not have enough funds to carry out the required repair works. Hence the necessary works cannot be carried out. The delegation apprised the Junior Engineer Kanhaiya Rathod of Mangalwari Zone about the issue and submitted all facts in the form of a memorandum to him. But even after nearly five months, it seems he has not paid adequate attention to the issue.



When contacted again, he said that he has no problem in carrying out the work. But any aggrieved citizen has to talk to senior Executive Engineer Wasnik. If he permits then they can commence work soon. Wasnik too was approached in this concern. But even then the work did not start. Aggrieved citizens and NCP activists led by Nandkishore Mate warned that if the NMC administration does not take our concerns seriously and continues to make a mockery of us, then there shall be a massive agitation in Mangalwari Zone.

Recently even on October 10, massive amounts of water had accumulated during retreating rains. The activists had called the Junior Engineer of Mangalwari Zone to make a visit to the sites. But he did not come. The residents even took photos of the prevailing situation and sent them to him through social media, yet the official neglected the issue and did not visit the site.

At Kushi Nagar Ward No. 1, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue’s west and east portions are always submerged in water. The NCP has given a memorandum to the Junior Engineer Rathod and requested him to inspect the site and take appropriate decisions and implement them, yet even after several months, there is no action and the administration seems to be in a state of deep slumber.

