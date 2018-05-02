Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, May 17th, 2021

    Income Tax commissioner booked for raping woman doctor, forcing her to abort

    Nagpur : A case of rape has been registered against an Income Tax commissioner by the Nagpur district police after a woman doctor alleged that he raped her under the pretext of marriage and forced her to abort, an official said on Sunday.

    The accused, 35, is a resident of Puducherry.

    The accused came in contact with the doctor who was then working with a government hospital in Nagpur. He was staying in the city for training at the National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT) in 2019, the official said.

    The accused became friends with the victim when the former had gone to the hospital for treatment, he added.

    The accused had given his mobile phone number to the victim when she told him that she was preparing for UPSC examinations, the official said quoting the FIR.

    Later, the accused entered into a physical relationship with the woman under the pretext of marrying her.

    He allegedly raped her multiple times and also clicked her obscene photos, the official said.

    When the woman became pregnant, he asked her to abort, he said.

    The accused threatened the victim to release her pictures on social media when she insisted on marriage, the official said.

    A case of rape has been registered under sections 376 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

    The accused is posted in Bengaluru, the official said. No arrest is made and further investigation is underwa


