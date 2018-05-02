Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, May 17th, 2021

    Father-son duo drowns in lake

    Nagpur: A 35-year-old man and his 12-year-old son drowned in a lake on Monday in Hingna area of Nagpur in Maharashtra while swimming, police said.

    The deceased Abdul Asif Abdul Gani Sheikh and his son Abdul Chahbil Abdul Asif got stuck in the mud in the lake, an official said.

    As the duo raised an alarm, Abdul”s wife Asma (30), who was sitting on the banks of the lake, entered the waters to save her husband and son, he said.

    However, Asma also got stuck in the mud and started drowning before she was saved by the fishermen.

    A case of accidental death was registered by the Hingna police.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Income Tax commissioner booked for raping woman doctor, forcing her to abort
    Income Tax commissioner booked for raping woman doctor, forcing her to abort
    Father-son duo drowns in lake
    Father-son duo drowns in lake
    बंद शटर के अंदर साड़ी की भव्य साड़ी सदन दुकान में छपडे 13 ग्राहक
    बंद शटर के अंदर साड़ी की भव्य साड़ी सदन दुकान में छपडे 13 ग्राहक
    DCP Lohit Matani leads foot march in Ganeshpeth, inspects record criminals, initiates action for defying Covid norms
    DCP Lohit Matani leads foot march in Ganeshpeth, inspects record criminals, initiates action for defying Covid norms
    सर्वोत्कृष्ट अभिनेत्री पुरस्कारप्राप्त सांची जीवनेचा महापौरांनी केला सत्कार
    सर्वोत्कृष्ट अभिनेत्री पुरस्कारप्राप्त सांची जीवनेचा महापौरांनी केला सत्कार
    प्राथमिक आरोग्य केंद्रात पॅडीयाट्रीक कोविड केअर सेंटर उभारण्याचे नियोजन
    प्राथमिक आरोग्य केंद्रात पॅडीयाट्रीक कोविड केअर सेंटर उभारण्याचे नियोजन
    डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांचे विधान राजकीय नौटंकी : ॲड.धर्मपाल मेश्राम
    डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांचे विधान राजकीय नौटंकी : ॲड.धर्मपाल मेश्राम
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports under 1k fresh cases after months
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports under 1k fresh cases after months
    Posters critical of PM’s vaccine exports put up in Nagpur
    Posters critical of PM’s vaccine exports put up in Nagpur
    Daughter kills drunkard step-father over sexual abuse in Hingna
    Daughter kills drunkard step-father over sexual abuse in Hingna
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145