Father-son duo drowns in lake

Nagpur: A 35-year-old man and his 12-year-old son drowned in a lake on Monday in Hingna area of Nagpur in Maharashtra while swimming, police said.

The deceased Abdul Asif Abdul Gani Sheikh and his son Abdul Chahbil Abdul Asif got stuck in the mud in the lake, an official said.

As the duo raised an alarm, Abdul”s wife Asma (30), who was sitting on the banks of the lake, entered the waters to save her husband and son, he said.

However, Asma also got stuck in the mud and started drowning before she was saved by the fishermen.

A case of accidental death was registered by the Hingna police.



