Inauguration of Induction Training of 73rd Batch of IRS at NADT on Jan 18

Nagpur: The Inauguration Ceremony of the Induction Training for 73rd batch of 96 IRS officers and 2 officers of the Royal Bhutan Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT), Nagpur. Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Government of India will be the Chief Guest on the occasion. Senior officers heading various Central and State Government organizations/institutions and senior officers from the Income Tax Department, Nagpur are expected to grace the occasion.

The National Academy of Direct Taxes, Nagpur is the apex training institute for the Indian Revenue Service Officers (Income Tax) of the Government of India. The IRS Officers are recruited through the Civil Services Examination (CSE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The direct recruit IRS Officers undergo Induction Training of about 16 months before being posted to field offices. During their training, the Officer Trainees are trained on various aspects of tax administration and are provided specialized inputs in Income Tax Laws, jurisprudence as well as Allied laws, General Laws and Business laws.

The Officer Trainees receive intensive training on accounts and accounting systems. Further, inputs in Financial Forensics and Cyber Forensics are also given in order to prepare the Trainees for Investigation in tax matters and financial crimes, including tax evasion and money laundering. The trainees are particularly sensitized towards tax payer services & other public services as also towards Right to Information etc. Further, practical aspects of training include attachment with field offices of the Income Tax Department as well as with various constitutional/statutory bodies in India, including Parliament, RBI, SEBI & NSDL etc. There is also a component of International Attachment wherein the trainees are exposed to the best practices prevailing in International Taxation.

The training equips the Officer Trainees with the knowledge and skills required to function as tax authorities and contribute towards revenue augmentation. On the successful completion of the Induction Training, the Officer Trainees are posted as Assistant Commissioners of Income Tax in field offices across India to take up the role of soldiers of the Indian economy for revenue administration and thus for fighting against corruption and black money.