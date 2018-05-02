Khasdar Krida Mahotsav: Anil, Sakshi emerged toppers in Athletics

Nagpur: Anil Shubham and Sakshi Kelkar emerged toppers in the Under-18 Boys and Girls 400-metre race in the Athletics Championship being organised in the ongoing Khasdar Krida Mahotsav in the city. The event was held at Nagpur University Ground. In the Men’s 400-metre race, Pankaj Parteti (53.51 seconds) and Devashri Lavhe displayed their superiority in the Women’s event.

Anil Shubham finished the race in 53.74 seconds leaving behind Ayush Jais (55.74 seconds) and Mithilesh Verma (58.68 seconds) at second and third spot respectively. In the Girls event, Sakshi clinched the title with the timing of 1:9.90 minute. Dhanashri Prashant (1:10:85 minute) and Bhagyashri Das (1:17:89 minute) were at second and third spot.

In the Under-12 Girls 300-metre race, Janhavi Dnyaneshwar emerged winner with timing of 48.05 seconds. Rishikesh Bhoyar was at the top in Under-16 Boys 400-metre race with timing of 1:0:64 minute. In the event for above 35 years, Kailash Pardhi won the 400-metre race in 1:3:45 minute while Darshana Deo (1.48 minute) proved her superiority in Women’s event.

HOCKEY: Nagpur Academy to clash with Kings Eleven in finals:

Nagpur Academy boys and girls stormed into the finals of the hockey tournament organised under Khasdar Krida Mahotsav at Vidarbha Hockey Association ground. Both the finals are slated be played on Thursday. In the Girls semi-finala, Ira International beat Swaminarayan School while Nagpur Academy beat Khel Khiladi Khel in the semi-finals. After playing a goalless draw, Ira beat Swaminarayan 3-0 via tie-breaker. Jyuthika Bodkhe, Tanisha Sengar and Palak Sharma scored for Ira. Swaminarayan failed to score.

In the other semi-finals, Nagpur Academy beat Khel Khiladi Khel 5-0. Annie Anthony (20th, 27th, 40th), Muskam Upadhyay (19th) and Sweety Singh (31st) scored goals. In Boys semis, Nagpur Academy defeated TG Industries 2-0 via tie breaker after both the teams failed to score in regulation time. Vishal Mandade and AbhishekVitole scored for Nagpur Academy. In the other Boys semis, Kings XI thrashed Ira International 5-0. Sayyed Fawaaz (15th), Abhay Nath (19th, 24th), Prashant Mishra (39th) and Amrutesh Dwivedi (40th) were the scorers. Final: Girls: Nagpur Academy vs Ira International. Boys: Nagpur Academy vs Kings XI.

FOOTBALL: MOIL beats Kidwai:

In the Football Tournament, MOIL XI edged past Qidwai Club on Wednesday. The tournament is being held at South East Central Railways Motibagh ground and is conducted by Nagpur District Football Association. Vijay Admache scored the opener for MOIL in the 27th minute of play. In the second half, Qidwai managed to draw parity scoring in the 53rd minute. But Bhagirath Waghade of MOIL breached the Qidwai defence in the 67th minute and scored a stunner to take his team in the next round of the tournament. They will now meet Elite Division’s runners-up Young Muslim Football Club. Ajit Baghde of MOIL was sent off with a red card and will miss their next match.Yuvraj was cautioned with yellow card. Zubair Akhtar of Qidwai was also cautioned.

CARROM: Nikhil, Prarthana, Firoze in next rounds:

In the Vidarbha Ranking Tournament, Nikhil Lokhande, Prarthana Tambe and Firoze Khan started their campaign with a bang and entered the next rounds. Results: Men’s singles 2nd round: Nikhil Lokhande bt Pratham Karihar 25-10, 23-3; Alam Khan bt Shobit Chauhan 21- 6, 12-11; Md Iliyas bt Nehal Barmaya 19-8, 21-5, Amar Gajbhiye bt C Chahare 25-12, 24- 5; Aditya Ramteke bt R Telgote 17-11, 17-19; Moreshwar Bhaisare bt Pranav Patil 25-0, 25-5.

Women’s singles 1st round: Prarthana Tambe bt Saloni Jamnik 17-15, 10-18, 20-17; Pushpa Lakhra bt Shreya Lokhande 25-8, 15-10; Pushpalata Hedau bt Harshita Bhivgade 25- 0, 15-10; Praisy Tambe bt Dhyaneshwari 25-0, 25-0. Veterans men’s singles 1 st round: CS Dhawale bt Rajendra Batho 25-7, 25-5; AS John bt Sayyad Yusuf 25-5, 18-14; Firoz Khan bt Ravi Dani 23-0, 25-8; Yashwant Khapre bt S Lokhande 19-15, 25-0; Shaikh Hameed bt Mohd Haroon 24-0, 25-4.