Late Bhanutai Gadkari inter-school Yogasan Competition in city on Jan 18

Nagpur: The City-based Janardanswami Yogabhyasi Mandal is organising Smt Bhanutai Gadkari Inter-School Yogasan Competition on January 18 at Yashwant Stadium in Dhantoli here. The competition will be held at 7 am.

The competition has been organised in the memory of Smt Bhanutai Gadkari, mother of Nitin Gadkari and a disciple of Janardanswami. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, will preside over the programme. Dr Nitin Raut, Energy Minister of Maharashtra; Sunil Kedar, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister; Anil Deshmukh, Home Minister; DrVikas Mahatme, Member of Rajya Sabha; Sandeep Joshi, Mayor; Dr Parinay Fuke, MLC, and all the corporators have also been invited, Rambhau Khandwe, Administrator, Janardanaswami Yogabhayas Mandal, Ramnagar, said in a press release. Education Officer has given instructions to all the schools to participate in the competition.

The competition will see participation of Nagpur Municipal Corporation schools, schools affiliated to CBSE, and three special schools for disabled children. Participating schools will get prizes. Adequate arrangements have been made in the schools to train students for the competition. Expert yoga teachers from Janardanswami Yogabhyasi Mandal are in contact with the schools. The organisers have appealed to the citizens of Nagpur to attend the competition and encourage the students. Various free workshops are conducted for promotion of Yoga in accordance with the principles of Yogmurti P P Janardanswami, Founder of Janardanswami Yogabhyasi Mandal.

Yoga classes for wellness, yoga therapy classes for students, intellectual development classes for students in grades 6 to 8, etc also are conducted. Due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, World Yoga Day is celebrated on June 7 with great enthusiasm everywhere around the world, including at Janardanaswami Yogyabhasi Mandal with the co-operation of Nagpur Municipal Corporation. Since 1992, the Mandal conducts Inter-school Yogasan Competition to instill patience, concentration, and courage among students. In the year 2013, total 10,000 students had participated in the competition, while 12,000 students participated in the year 2018. This year, around 15,000 students from 125 schools across Nagpur are expected to participate in the competition on January 18.