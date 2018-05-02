Inauguration of ARTIST VILLAGE at Delhi Public School, MIHAN, Nagpur

‘Artist village’ – a state of art infrastructure to promote art, music, dance including an amphitheatre was conceived by the President, DPS Kamptee Road and Mihan Ms. TulikaKedia. This has been inaugurated with great fervor and exuberance on 28th August 2019.

Mrs. SushmaBahl (Arts Advisor, writer, curator for cultural projects), was the Chief guest for the occasion and inaugurated the Village. Mr. AranyaKedia graced the function.

Students of over 19 schools participated in a competition under different categories- Sand Art, Clay Modelling, 3D Painting, Floral Rangoli and Mask Making. The competition was followed by a cultural programme where young artists of DPS, MIHAN exhibited their talent in singing, music, dance and art. The winners of the competition in different categories were awarded trophies and certificates.

Such initiative taken by the management of DPS, MIHAN is commendable and will go a long way in adding to the vibrant culture of Nagpur.