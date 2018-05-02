Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Aug 28th, 2019

Inauguration of ARTIST VILLAGE at Delhi Public School, MIHAN, Nagpur

‘Artist village’ – a state of art infrastructure to promote art, music, dance including an amphitheatre was conceived by the President, DPS Kamptee Road and Mihan Ms. TulikaKedia. This has been inaugurated with great fervor and exuberance on 28th August 2019.

Mrs. SushmaBahl (Arts Advisor, writer, curator for cultural projects), was the Chief guest for the occasion and inaugurated the Village. Mr. AranyaKedia graced the function.

Students of over 19 schools participated in a competition under different categories- Sand Art, Clay Modelling, 3D Painting, Floral Rangoli and Mask Making. The competition was followed by a cultural programme where young artists of DPS, MIHAN exhibited their talent in singing, music, dance and art. The winners of the competition in different categories were awarded trophies and certificates.

Such initiative taken by the management of DPS, MIHAN is commendable and will go a long way in adding to the vibrant culture of Nagpur.

Happening Nagpur
Launch of Nagpur’s only Nail Studio
Launch of Nagpur’s only Nail Studio
CP Upadhyay inaugurates ‘Annual Police Sport Competition’ at Police HQ
CP Upadhyay inaugurates ‘Annual Police Sport Competition’ at Police HQ
Nagpur Crime News
Woman relieved of gold ornaments in auto in Sadar
Woman relieved of gold ornaments in auto in Sadar
Nandanvan cops crack two murder cases, arrest 7
Nandanvan cops crack two murder cases, arrest 7
Maharashtra News
पीओपी मूर्तींबाबत 29 पासून करणार मनपा कारवाई
पीओपी मूर्तींबाबत 29 पासून करणार मनपा कारवाई
मनपातर्फे गणेशोत्सव देखावा स्पर्धा
मनपातर्फे गणेशोत्सव देखावा स्पर्धा
Hindi News
भूमि अधिग्रहण, पुनर्वास और मिहान में विकास कार्य के लिए 992 करोड़ रुपये के बढे हुए निधि को कैबिनेट की मंजूरी
भूमि अधिग्रहण, पुनर्वास और मिहान में विकास कार्य के लिए 992 करोड़ रुपये के बढे हुए निधि को कैबिनेट की मंजूरी
पूर्व मंत्री सतीश चतुर्वेदी का निलंबन कांग्रेस पार्टी ने लिया वापस
पूर्व मंत्री सतीश चतुर्वेदी का निलंबन कांग्रेस पार्टी ने लिया वापस
Trending News
3 dead as van hits bike on Umred-Nagpur Road
3 dead as van hits bike on Umred-Nagpur Road
PMO’s notes only a suggestion, NHAI will continue building roads: Nitin Gadkari
PMO’s notes only a suggestion, NHAI will continue building roads: Nitin Gadkari
Featured News
मेट्रो के पिल्लरों पर पोस्टर और बैनर लगाने वालों पर अब होगी कार्रवाई
मेट्रो के पिल्लरों पर पोस्टर और बैनर लगाने वालों पर अब होगी कार्रवाई
5-judge bench of SC to hear pleas on Art 370,notice to Centre
5-judge bench of SC to hear pleas on Art 370,notice to Centre
Trending In Nagpur
Video: Major leakage on 900 mm Kanhan WTP line
Video: Major leakage on 900 mm Kanhan WTP line
पीओपी मूर्तींबाबत 29 पासून करणार मनपा कारवाई
पीओपी मूर्तींबाबत 29 पासून करणार मनपा कारवाई
नागपुरात मुलींच्या जन्मदराचे प्रमाण वाढले
नागपुरात मुलींच्या जन्मदराचे प्रमाण वाढले
जिजाऊ शोध संस्थान प्रकल्पाचे भूमिपूजन शुक्रवारी
जिजाऊ शोध संस्थान प्रकल्पाचे भूमिपूजन शुक्रवारी
लहान मुलांच्या कलेला वाव मिळण्याकरिता बालरंगभूमी परिषद उपयुक्त ठरेल
लहान मुलांच्या कलेला वाव मिळण्याकरिता बालरंगभूमी परिषद उपयुक्त ठरेल
नागरिकांना आवश्यक मुलभूत सुविधा तातडीने पुरवा : तारा (लक्ष्मी) यादव
नागरिकांना आवश्यक मुलभूत सुविधा तातडीने पुरवा : तारा (लक्ष्मी) यादव
Khosla Murder: “Mickey Bakshi” remanded to magestrial custody till 2 sep
Khosla Murder: “Mickey Bakshi” remanded to magestrial custody till 2 sep
Mikki’s family comes in support , says he was framed in murder
Mikki’s family comes in support , says he was framed in murder
महावितरण जनमित्रास धमकी देणारा अटकेत
महावितरण जनमित्रास धमकी देणारा अटकेत
3 dead as van hits bike on Umred-Nagpur Road
3 dead as van hits bike on Umred-Nagpur Road
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145