Startup should take advantages of government schemes: Dinesh Rai

Nagpur: It is a known fact that instead of seeking employment, the youth today should become an Employment creator. As a startup, he should try to set up his own enterprise and become an entrepreneur. Government has multiple schemes to facilitate startups through their seed capital program, incubation Centre promotion and also funding through different sources, said Mr Dinesh Rai, ex secretary Ministry of MSME, govt of India. Mr Dinesh Rai was speaking at a program organised by Alliance for Indian MSME and Confederation of all India Traders.. He said that there are funds available through banking channels and NSIC and SIDBI and other agencies. It is important that startups come forward and discuss with government agencies to take advantage of inter schemes Denesh Rai said.

BC Bhartia National President Confederation of all India traders and partner in Venture catalyst said that the future lies in developing startups. The startup should come forward with their innovative ideas. Venture catalyst help them to present their project before Angel investors to get proper funding based on the valuation of their project.

Mr P M Parlewar director MSME-DI said that government has made lot of funds available for startups. MSME ministry Minister, Shri Nitin Gadkari ji is committed for development of MSME sector. It is advisable that MSME and startups meet him at his office at CGO Complex seminary Hills and take best available guidance for starting of any Enterprise.

Mr D Prasad Rao branch manager SIDBI Nagpur also presented the various schemes of SIDBI for startups. He said that a competition has been organised for startup for getting huge amount of winning cash prize. He explained in depth the details of schemes of SIDBI.

Mr S. K. Sonkar Assistant General Manager and Zonal head Allahabad Bank spoke on the occasion. He gave different schemes of his bank to promote startups and m s m e. The officers of Allahabad Bank were available for all assistance. S. K. Sonekar further said that Allahabad Bank has sufficient funds for giving advances to startups and MSME. He invited startups and MSMEs to visit Allahabad bank for assistance.

Mr Pawan Jaiswal of National Small Industries Corporation elaborated the fund and non fund schemes of corporation. He also gave details of government procurement policy with special preference to MSME sector. He explained advantages of getting registered with NSIC and avail non payment of security deposit and earnest money facility if registered with NSIC.

The program was jointly organised by SIDBI NSIC and MSME department.

Earlier Kishore Dharashivkar welcomed the guests. Farooque Akbani proposed vote of thanks and Nikhilesh Thakkar conducted the proceedings.

