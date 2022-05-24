In Pics: Untimely rains wreck havoc in Nagpur, uproot trees, damage crops

Advertisement
Nagpur: The Nagpur district experienced untimely rain along with hailstorm at many places on Tuesday.
While the rains brought much needed respite from scorching heat, the hailstorm also wreaked havoc in rural areas damaging the standing crops.
The locals and commuters passing through the city were in for severe trouble owing to water logging in many low-level areas, choked nullas added another woe in this stern condition.
Many trees were also uprooted due to storm. This had caused traffic snarls across the city, forcing road traffic to be diverted to alternative routes.
This has also exposed the monsoon preparations of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).
