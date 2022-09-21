Exclusive Audio : 500 ka 6,000! Ind vs Aus T20 tickets being sold at obnoxious price on Facebook

Advertisement

Nagpur: With barely 48-hours left for India vs Australia T20 match in Nagpur, black-marketing of tickets have gone haywire! Ticket worth Rs 500 is being sold at a whopping Rs 6,000 in Nagpur on social networking site Facebook.

Miscreants reportedly put a status on Facebook, looking to sell two tickets of Ind vs Aus match at VCA Stadium, Jamtha on Friday night. They have also shared a number – 9134575757 – to contact them.

In a bid to expose rampant ticket black-marketing racket senior Nagpur Today correspondent Ravikant Kamble contacted the tout. On being questioned about the price of the ticket, the tout said that he’s offering a Rs 500 ticket at Rs 6,000. When the Nagpur Today correspondent asked him whether he had more tickets, the touts contended that he can arrange the tickets if desired money can be paid.

Notably, the sale of match tickets commenced on Sunday, Sept 18 at 10 am. However, within minutes, the tickets were sold out at Paytm Insider. This has left many cricket fans disheartened. Several fans took the matter to Twitter, questioning the transparency of the online sale.

Now with tickets being offered at a higher rate on several online platforms, the speculations have been raised on the transparency of the online sale.

