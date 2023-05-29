CSK ARE IPL 2023 CHAMPIONS

Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final by five wickets in a rain-hit match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Chasing a mammoth 215-run chase against GT on Monday evening, rain curtailed the CSK chase after just three balls into the first over with four runs on the board.

The game resumed after long break following another spell of rain at the venue. Ruturaj Gaikwad (26) and Devon Conway (47) set up the chase with a brisk stand before cameos from Ajinkya Rahane (27) and Ambati Rayudu (19) lightened the load.

With 22 required off 14 balls at the dismissal of Rayudu, CSK skipper MS Dhoni walked out as the no. 6 batter and was dismissed for a golden duck by Mohit Sharma.

The chase went down to the wire, with 10 required off two balls. Ravindra Jadeja slammed a six and a four to win the title.

CSK, which had finished ninth last year, equalled Mumbai Indians with its fifth title in the IPL. Captain MS Dhoni, playing in his 11th final, also equalled Rohit Sharma for the most titles as captain.

