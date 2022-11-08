In Pics: Nagpur celebrates Gurpurab

Nagpur: The sacred festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, Prakash Parv and Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsab was celebrated with gaiety and piety in the Second Capital of the State on Tuesday.

Gurupurab is one of the most important days of Sikhism and marks the birth anniversary of the first of the ten Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. It is observed annually on the full moon date of the Kartik month or Kartik Purnima. The festival is honoured by Sikhs all across the globe with utmost love and reverence.

Gurudwaras across the city were decked up prior to this sacred day and Akhand Path also started on Sunday. This year, the zeal among the Sikh brethren has already doubled as for the first time in the last couple of years; the holy celebration will be conducted sans any restrictions.

