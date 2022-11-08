Payal Panchal creates positive rage with her compelling content as a rising social media influencer.

The young Indian social media influencer, also known as #BhetreenIndori, has earned massive name and recognition across social media platforms.

Entering any industry of choice can itself prove to be a significant risk and a demanding task, but there are a few individuals and professionals who never leave a stone unturned or an opportunity untouched in fighting tooth and nail to become a part of their chosen industry. These individuals and professionals, especially from the younger brigade, have done exceedingly well in their niches by having a strong self-belief, patience, and dedication toward growing their craft in their work. The social media world has seen a constant rise of so many such talented beings, but one name that recently made quite a buzz is Payal Panchal (https://payalpanchal.com/), also popularly known as Bhetreen Indori on social media, as she hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India.

Payal Panchal serves as a one-of-a-kind young social media influencer who, at a very young age, has been able to create a positive rage with her compelling content on social media, not just on Instagram and YouTube, but across other platforms as well like Moj, Zili and more. This has what earned her a growing presence nationally, where more and more people are finding her profile interesting with her even more interesting content, which includes her reels and videos.

She makes sure to create a strong connection with her audiences by sharing her daily life and creating content on lifestyle, travel, reaction videos, pranks, challenges, and so much more to cater to the entertainment needs of each person and serve them well with her content. The 2000-born Indori girl had initially started making lip-sync videos on TikTok until it was banned in India. Later, she focused on growing on other major social media platforms and now has become a rising name in the social media space.

Starting her journey in 2019 with her mobile phone for creating her content to coming this far in just three years is nothing less than commendable for a person her age. Attaining 2 million followers on Instagram and a growing subscriber base on YouTube proves how far Payal Panchal (@payalpanchalofficial) has reached in her journey.