    Published On : Sun, Mar 21st, 2021

    In Pics: MPSC aspirants throng centres amid stringent lockdown in Nagpur

    Nagpur: The wait is finally over! With a list of Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) in place related to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) safety protocols, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) finally conducted its preliminary examination for State Services on Sunday, March 21.

    MPSC aspirants thronged centres in the city amid lockdown curbs. Earlier, Nagpur Police have instructed their personnel deployed at checkpoints to make sure hassle free checking while commuting to the centers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 2, Vinita S had informed.

    The MPSC issued the SoP on Friday making it compulsory for all attendees to wear a three-ply mask, gloves, carry sanitizer, etc. The SoP also includes the provision for allotment of PPE kits to students with symptoms, such as fever, cold, etc.

    The DCP has said that the MPSC aspirants just have to show their identity cards at checkpoints. Cops will ensure that their valuables time will not be wasted and they should reach the centers with significant amount time in hand.

