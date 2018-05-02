Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sun, Mar 21st, 2021

    In Pics: Extended lockdown triggers migrant workers’ exodus in Nagpur before Holi

    Nagpur: As the Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut on Saturday announced the extension of stringent lockdown till March 31, the ‘distressed’ migrant workers started returning to their native states in exodus, ahead of Holi celebrations. While a significant majority of workers may be already in distress because of their poor earnings, the situation for another section was compounded due to the fresh lockdown.

    The ST Bus Stand in Ganeshpeth witnessed a horde of migrant workers who thronged to board buses for their respective destinations. The migrant workers moved in exodus to go to their native places on account of restrictions due to lockdown.

    The lockdown measures have left the migrant workers in dire straits as many of them earn their bread and butter by working in different units. Left with no choice, they decided to go to their native places for some sort of comfort.

