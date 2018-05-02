    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Apr 1st, 2021

    Man killed as truck rams Activa in Lakadganj

    Nagpur: A 37-year old man was killed as the Activa moped he was riding was hit by a tipper truck in Lakadganj police area on Wednesday night. The driver of the truck reportedly fled fearing an angry reaction from the public.

    The deceased, Ashay Pramod Shah, resident of Dipti Signal, Amar Sankul Apartment, Flat No. 308, was going on his Activa moped (MH-49/M 7394) around 9.20 pm on Wednesday, Midway near Danaganj Square, Old Bhandara Road, a rashly driven tipper truck (MH-36/F 3075) hit Ashay’s moped forcefully. He suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot. The driver of the truck fled the spot fearing public backlash.

    Lakadganj PSI Dongre, based on a complaint lodged by Ankit Pramod Shah (34), booked the unidentified driver under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC read with Sections 134, 187 of Motor Vehicles Act and searching for him.


    Mo. 8407908145