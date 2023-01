Dy CM Fadanvis to hoist flag on Jan 26 in Nagpur

Nagpur: A full dress rehearsal ceremony of Republic Day Parade was conducted in the presence of Nagpur Divisional Commissioner, Collector and Joint Commissioner of Police here, at Kasturchand Park on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home Ministry, will hoist tricolour on January 26.

