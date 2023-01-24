Dr Gedam of Nagpur enters India Book of Records

Nagpur: Dr Preetam Gedam of Nagpur has entered the India Book of Records for his writings on public awareness that were published in various newspapers in India and abroad. Till date, Dr Gedam has written articles on over 1,700 social issues.

The India Book of Records team registered the record after due verification of the works done by Dr Gedam. He writes on issues concerning pollution, de-addiction, cleanliness, career guidance and others. Dr Gedam was recently felicitated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for his outstanding literary contribution.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement