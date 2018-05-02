In pics: Day One of State Budget Session witnesses Oppn bedlam

Mumbai: The Budget Session of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly commenced on Monday. On the very first day, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) created bedlam and tried to corner Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi Government over the issue of farm loan waiver and increasing crimes against women.

The Assembly was adjourned for the day after the Speaker Nana Patole took up the condolence motion to pay tributes to former legislators. The House paid homage to former MLAs Pushpasen Sawant and Kisanrao Raut, who died recently.