    | | Contact: 8407908145 |

    In Pics: Amidst caution, restaurants, malls, gyms open in Nagpur

    Nagpur: After prolonged wait restaurants, gyms, salons, public grounds and other commercial establishments reopened on Monday in the Second Capital of the State, which falls in level-1 of the Maharashtra government’s five-level ‘unlock plan’.

    The District Administration has appealed to citizens not to let their guard down and follow all precautions to check the spread of COVID-19.


    Everyone in gyms have to wear masks

    Maharashtra government has allowed gyms to stay open till 5pm in Nagpur. “We are allowed to operate between 7am & 5pm. All equipment to be sanitized. The customers need to maintain social distancing and wear masks,” says Kapil Jhanzad a Kapil gym owner

    Trending In Nagpur
    कळमना, चिखली येथील वीज पुरवठा बुधवारी बंद राहणार
    कळमना, चिखली येथील वीज पुरवठा बुधवारी बंद राहणार
    भंडारा येथील आशा सेविका भूमिका वंजारी यांना मिळाली मुख्यमंत्र्यांशी संवादाची संधी
    भंडारा येथील आशा सेविका भूमिका वंजारी यांना मिळाली मुख्यमंत्र्यांशी संवादाची संधी
    नवरात्रीपूर्वी कोराडी मंदिर परिसरातील कामे पूर्ण करा..
    नवरात्रीपूर्वी कोराडी मंदिर परिसरातील कामे पूर्ण करा..
    चेंबर द्वारा ग्राम लावा की सरपंच श्रीमती ज्योत्सना नितनवरे एवं ग्राम विकास अधिकरी श्री विकास लाडे कोविड यौद्धा के रूप सम्मानित
    चेंबर द्वारा ग्राम लावा की सरपंच श्रीमती ज्योत्सना नितनवरे एवं ग्राम विकास अधिकरी श्री विकास लाडे कोविड यौद्धा के रूप सम्मानित
    चंद्रपूर शहरात ६० हजार ८५९ नागरिकांनी घेतला लसीचा पहिला डोस
    चंद्रपूर शहरात ६० हजार ८५९ नागरिकांनी घेतला लसीचा पहिला डोस
    भंडारा : नियम न पाळणाऱ्यांवर सक्त कारवाई – जिल्हाधिकारी संदीप कदम
    भंडारा : नियम न पाळणाऱ्यांवर सक्त कारवाई – जिल्हाधिकारी संदीप कदम
    Covid Protectors replace Dettol’s iconic logo on 4 million packs
    Covid Protectors replace Dettol’s iconic logo on 4 million packs
    HRD Forum webinar on “How HR can foster Empowerment in Covid19?”
    HRD Forum webinar on “How HR can foster Empowerment in Covid19?”
    SBI ने अपने ग्राहकों को अलर्ट जारी किया
    SBI ने अपने ग्राहकों को अलर्ट जारी किया
    विधायक कुमार जयमंगल व पूर्व विधायक जामा को मिला मौका
    विधायक कुमार जयमंगल व पूर्व विधायक जामा को मिला मौका
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145