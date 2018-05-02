In Pics: Amidst caution, restaurants, malls, gyms open in Nagpur

Nagpur: After prolonged wait restaurants, gyms, salons, public grounds and other commercial establishments reopened on Monday in the Second Capital of the State, which falls in level-1 of the Maharashtra government’s five-level ‘unlock plan’.

The District Administration has appealed to citizens not to let their guard down and follow all precautions to check the spread of COVID-19.



Everyone in gyms have to wear masks

Maharashtra government has allowed gyms to stay open till 5pm in Nagpur. “We are allowed to operate between 7am & 5pm. All equipment to be sanitized. The customers need to maintain social distancing and wear masks,” says Kapil Jhanzad a Kapil gym owner