ENG vs NZ 2021 2nd Test: Time, Venue, Live Streaming & Broadcast details

The cricket fans have started to follow live cricket score once again as the 2021 English summer has begun. England is currently hosting the New Zealand cricket team for a 2-match Test series. The first Test of this series happened in London, and now, the second Test will take place at Edgbaston.

This series is not a part of the ICC World Test Championship. Both New Zealand and England will try to gain the momentum from this series so that they can perform well in their upcoming matches.

New Zealand will play against India in the ICC World Test Championship Final after the series against England. Meanwhile, Joe Root’s men will lock horns with India and Australia in the Test format this year. With so many Test matches set to happen, the fans will get live cricket score in the second half of the year.

New Zealand’s newest Test opener Devon Conway impressed a lot in the first Test of the series against England. He shattered many records on the very first day of his Test career. The South Africa-born player broke Sourav Ganguly’s 25-year-old record for the highest individual score by a debutant at the iconic Lord’s cricket ground.

Besides, Conway also created a new record for the highest individual score by a New Zealand player while making his Test debut outside New Zealand. Previously, Kane Williamson owned this record.

The battle between New Zealand and England has entertained the fans a lot. With the COVID-19 pandemic coming under control, the local authorities have allowed the fans to attend the cricket matches live at the stadium.

The second Test of the England vs New Zealand Test series will begin on June 10. Here are some important things you need to know before the live cricket score of this match starts.

ENG vs NZ 2nd Test Match Time & Venue

Birmingham’s Edgbaston cricket ground will play host to the second Test match of the Test series between England and New Zealand. Like the first Test match at Lord’s, the play will begin at 11:00 AM Local Time (10:00 AM GMT, 3:30 PM IST).

Fans will have permission to attend the match on all five days in Birmingham. The match is scheduled to happen from June 10 to 14.

England vs New Zealand Live Streaming & Broadcast Details

The live cricket score of the 2nd Test match between England and New Zealand will be available on Sportskeeda. Fans in India can stream this match live on Sony LIV.

Sony Sports India has secured the rights to broadcast the two Test matches between England and New Zealand in India. So, the second Test match of this series will air live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

Speaking of the broadcast details in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will telecast the second game of the England vs New Zealand Test series. The cricket fans in New Zealand can follow the live action on Spark Sport NZ.

As mentioned ahead, this Test match will be very important for both nations. It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious in Birmingham.