    Published On : Sun, Sep 13th, 2020

    In Pic: Is this is how, will beat Corona?

    Nagpur: While Second Capital of the State witnessing alarming rise in novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) cases with everyday breaking all previous records, the negligence seems to ran high among both citizens and administration.

    Nagpur Today Lensman Sandeep Gurghate, on Sunday captured these pictures, putting both sloppy work of administration and citizens mocking social distancing norms at Sitabuldi.

    Though, circumstances are worsening day-by-day, when county has started reporting 1 lakh cases per day, why Nagpurians are still acting careless, that they are not even fearing the death.

