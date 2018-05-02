Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, Dec 2nd, 2020

    In Pic : NMC officers rides bicycle to office on National Pollution Control Day .

    Nagpur : National Pollution Control Day is observed on December 2 every year in memory of those who suffered and lost their lives in the horrific Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984.

    On the occasion of National Pollution Control Day 2020, officials and employees of Nagpur Municipal Corporation have set an example. Municipal officials and employees reached the corporation by bicycle. They have made this effort with a view to reducing air pollution .

    Additional Commissioner Ram Joshi, Jalaj Sharma, Sanjay Nipane and many other officials and employees were present on the occasion. All these officers at 9.30 am. came together at Akashwani Chowk and reached the Municipal Corporation on a bicycle.

    राष्ट्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण दिनानिमित्त नागपूर महापालिका अधिकारी आणि कर्मचाऱ्यांची सायकलवारी!
    राष्ट्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण दिनानिमित्त नागपूर महापालिका अधिकारी आणि कर्मचाऱ्यांची सायकलवारी!
