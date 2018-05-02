In Pic : NMC officers rides bicycle to office on National Pollution Control Day .

Nagpur : National Pollution Control Day is observed on December 2 every year in memory of those who suffered and lost their lives in the horrific Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984.

On the occasion of National Pollution Control Day 2020, officials and employees of Nagpur Municipal Corporation have set an example. Municipal officials and employees reached the corporation by bicycle. They have made this effort with a view to reducing air pollution .

Additional Commissioner Ram Joshi, Jalaj Sharma, Sanjay Nipane and many other officials and employees were present on the occasion. All these officers at 9.30 am. came together at Akashwani Chowk and reached the Municipal Corporation on a bicycle.