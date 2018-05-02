In Pic : Nagpur bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

Nagpur : Ganesh Chaturthi festival coming to an end for this year, with Ganpati Visarjan taking place on today on wenesday and Thursday. Nagpur is all set to bid adieu to its most loved god Ganpati Bappa.

A lot of preparations have been made by the Nagpur Police, traffic police, NMC along with the help of private organisation that will be taken to ensure peaceful Ganpati Visarjan.

On Wednesday many people gave a bid audie to their fav lord Ganpati, here is the glimpse of few :