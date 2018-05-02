Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Sep 11th, 2019
Ahead of assembly elections, Maharashtra stays new Motor Vehicle Act

Mumbai: Adding to the states which have opted out of the latest Motor Vehicle Act 2019 is the state of Maharashtra. The transport minister Divakar Raote on Wednesday said that the new traffic laws will not apply to the state.

The announcement comes days after west bengal opted out of it. Earlier, Gujrat too reduced the fine under the new act.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the states will be responsible if they try to dilute traffic violation fines.

More Details awaited..

