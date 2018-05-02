Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

In Pic : District Bar Association Nagpur faliciates Justice Bhushan Gavai

Nagpur : District Bar Association Nagpur today faliciated Justice Bhushan Gavai on appointed as Judge of Supreme Court of India.

Before appointed as SC Judge, Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was working as a Judge of the Bombay High Court on November 14, 2003 and was been functioning there since then. He stands at Sl. No.8 in the combined seniority of High Court Judges on all-India basis. The Collegium while recommending his name has duly considered Justice Gavai’s position (Sl.No.4) in the seniority of Judges hailing from Bombay High Court.

He was faliciated today in the presence of Justice R K Deshpande and Justice Vinay Joshi , both Judge of Nagpur Bench , Bombay High Court in the presence of Vibha Ingle , Dist and session Judge Nagpur

Adv Kamal Saluja , President of the association along with Vice President Adv Nitin Deshmukh welcomed the digintary.

