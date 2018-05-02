Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    In Nagpur this Ganesh festival idols height to be restricted to 3 ft  

    Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to restrict the height of Ganesh idols to three feet. A decision in the matter was taken by mayor Sandip Joshi in a review meeting of health department (sanitation) on preparedness for Ganesh festival in NMC headquarters on Tuesday.

    “The decision was taken in view of the spike in coronavirus cases,” the mayor told media. “We have to celebrate the Ganesh festival in a simple manner by following all precautionary measures,” he said.

    Apart from restricting the height of Ganesh idols, NMC will also not allow any mandals to take out any procession, the mayor added. Joshi said NMC would be issuing detailed guidelines in this regard within 15 days.

    The meeting was attended by standing committee chairman Vijay Zalke, health committee chairman Virendra Kukreja and deputy municipal commissioner Pradip Dasarwar, among others.

