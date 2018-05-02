Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jul 7th, 2020

    Absconding Shiv Sena Leader Mangesh Kadav Wife Held

    Nagpur: Police on Monday arrested the wife of Shiv Sena leader Mangesh Kadv in connection with cases of extortion and fraud registered against him, a crime branch official said.

    After registration of case, the accused Ruchita Kadav complained of chest pain, following which she was admitted in a hospital in Sadar area, the official said. Ruchita was arrested after she was discharged from hospital, he said. Mangesh Kadav, who was working as Nagpur city president of the Sena before suspension, has been absconding in the extortion case.

    He was booked for demanding Rs 20 lakh from a builder by threatening to kill him. A case of fraud was registered against the Kadav couple in Manewada, the official said. Meanwhile, a fresh case has been filed against Mangesh Kadav for allegedly duping a youth of Rs 6 lakh under the pretext of a job as a TTE in Railways, he said. Police had already seized his two high-end cars and a high-end motorcycle.

    Trending In Nagpur
    In Nagpur this Ganesh festival idols height to be restricted to 3 ft  
    In Nagpur this Ganesh festival idols height to be restricted to 3 ft  
    Absconding Shiv Sena Leader Mangesh Kadav Wife Held
    Absconding Shiv Sena Leader Mangesh Kadav Wife Held
    कोरोना से एक और मौत, 25 पॉजिटिव, संख्या 1819
    कोरोना से एक और मौत, 25 पॉजिटिव, संख्या 1819
    नागपुरातील मानकापूर, पारडी, दिघोरी अजनीतील परिसर प्रतिबंधित
    नागपुरातील मानकापूर, पारडी, दिघोरी अजनीतील परिसर प्रतिबंधित
    Tukaram Mundhe accused of harassment by woman employee, NCW issues notice
    Tukaram Mundhe accused of harassment by woman employee, NCW issues notice
    Nagpur Corona Update : Bhandewadi man succumbs to Covid-19, deaths rose to 27
    Nagpur Corona Update : Bhandewadi man succumbs to Covid-19, deaths rose to 27
    Koradi constable masterminded Balaghat robbery case!
    Koradi constable masterminded Balaghat robbery case!
    बकरी व्यवसायी को लुटने के आरोप मे कोराडी थाने का हवालदार गिरफ्तार
    बकरी व्यवसायी को लुटने के आरोप मे कोराडी थाने का हवालदार गिरफ्तार
    चुनिंदा ठेकेदार प्रतिनिधियों का केंद्र बिंदु अधीक्षक अभियंता विभाग
    चुनिंदा ठेकेदार प्रतिनिधियों का केंद्र बिंदु अधीक्षक अभियंता विभाग
    श्री राम अर्बन कोऑपरेटिव बैंक की करतूत-पहले किया सौदा,बाद में दिया धोखा
    श्री राम अर्बन कोऑपरेटिव बैंक की करतूत-पहले किया सौदा,बाद में दिया धोखा
    Stay Updated : Download Our App

    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0