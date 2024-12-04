In limelight: Fadnavis invites Nagpur’s tea vendor for swearing-in ceremony

The diehard fan of Fadnavis, Gopal Bawankule will distribute free tea to all at his Ram Nagar shop on December 5

Advertisement





Nagpur: A humble roadside ‘chaiwala’ from Ram Nagar in Nagpur is basking in the limelight after receiving an invitation to attend Devendra Fadnavis’ swearing-in ceremony at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on December 5.

Gopal Bawankule, who runs a small tea stall in Nagpur West constituency, shares a long-standing bond with Fadnavis, dating back to 1999 when the latter first won the Assembly elections and entered Vidhan Bhavan.

Today’s Rate Wed 4 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,700 /- Gold 22 KT 71,300 /- Silver / Kg 91,100/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Fadnavis’ journey in politics began much earlier as a Corporator from Ram Nagar Ward. He went on to become Nagpur’s youngest Mayor in 1997. Bawankule, an ardent admirer of Fadnavis, has a photograph of the leader prominently displayed at his stall. “Fadnavis had tea at my stall about two and a half years ago,” he fondly recalled.

Despite Fadnavis being unable to visit his stall during the recent Assembly elections due to prior commitments, Bawankule remained unwavering in his support. He actively campaigned for Fadnavis from his tea stall, which lies within the leader’s new constituency.

A memorable invitation

Bawankule’s ordinary day of brewing tea took a dramatic turn when he received a surprise call from Fadnavis’ office inviting him to the swearing-in ceremony. “I was overjoyed and couldn’t believe it,” he said, adding that he has already started preparing for the trip to Mumbai. The grand event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers of various states, industrialists, film actors, saints, and other prominent figures.

Free tea for all

In celebration of Fadnavis’ return as Chief Minister, Bawankule has decided to distribute free tea to his customers on December 5. “My friends and associates will manage the stall and ensure everyone who visits gets free tea,” he said with pride.

The invitation is a testament to the connection Fadnavis maintains with his constituents, irrespective of their social or economic status. For Bawankule, this opportunity is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and a moment of immense pride for the small tea seller who considers Fadnavis not just a leader but a personal hero.