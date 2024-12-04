Devendra Fadnavis set to become Maharashtra’s next Chief Minister

Advertisement





Nagpur/Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis is set to become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra after receiving a green signal from the BJP core committee during a crucial meeting. The announcement comes as the party finalizes its leadership strategy following intensive deliberations.

The decision was reportedly approved in the committee meeting, and an ongoing BJP legislative party meeting is expected to formally announce his name as the leader of the legislative assembly.

Swearing-in Ceremony Scheduled for Thursday

The swearing-in ceremony has been scheduled for Thursday evening at 5:30 PM in Mumbai. Preparations for the event are underway, with top leaders and dignitaries expected to attend.

Today’s Rate Wed 4 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,700 /- Gold 22 KT 71,300 /- Silver / Kg 91,100/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Fadnavis: A Trusted Leader for Maharashtra

Known for his leadership during his previous term as CM, Fadnavis’s selection reflects the BJP’s confidence in his ability to lead the state effectively. His governance experience and ability to navigate complex political challenges have made him a strong choice for the role.

This development marks a significant moment in Maharashtra’s political landscape, with further details awaited as events unfold. Stay tuned for updates.