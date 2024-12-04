Connectivity boost: New RoB planned at Radisson Bridge for Manish Nagar in Nagpur

Advertisement





Nagpur: The State Public Works Department (PWD) is trying to bridge the divide on either side of Wardha Road, particularly for Manish Nagar area in Nagpur, by providing an arm to the existing Radisson Bridge. The World Bank Division of PWD is entrusted with the task of constructing an extension slope, one that would provide ease of movement to thousands of people who live on the other side of the railway track.

The rail route moving through the middle of Nagpur bisects many parts and more particularly with Manish Nagar, Besa-Beltarodi and surrounding areas that are currently witnessing a boom in development of residential areas. With population steadily rising on the other side of the railway track, the people are facing problems in reaching Wardha Road, more particularly those who want to move towards Sitabuldi side or towards Jaitala, have to take circuitous routes.

The existing Railway Overbridge (RoB), from Jaiprakash Nagar Square to Suyog Nagar Square, is being eyed by planning authorities to provide another connectivity to the vast populace. Already, PWD has constructed two DP roads that provide ease of movement to Khapri side of Wardha Road from Manish Nagar and Beltarodi Road. On top of that two tunnels have been provided, one at Manish Nagar railway crossing and one other at Karve Nagar.

But those too are proving to be inadequate as the booming residential areas call for more infrastructure for ease of movement on either side of Wardha Road. The PWD’s World Bank Division has called for bids to construct a RoB to connect with the existing Radisson Blu Bridge. The cost of the project is pegged at Rs 82.31 crore and a period of 24 months is provided for completing the construction.

The project is floated on engineering procurement and construction (EPC) mode. The middle portion of the existing bridge beside Radisson Hotel just criss-crosses the junction from where two roads bisects, a service lane moving towards Suyog Nagar Square, and another one going towards Manish Nagar side. The road by side of the railway track directly opens towards Khapri and hence PWD plans to provide a linkage from it to Wardha Road, particularly at Jaiprakash Nagar. Once constructed, the new RoB would end the isolation of the citizens on the other side of the track.

Manewada-Mhalgi Nagar flyover

Separately, the World Bank Division is also moving with construction of a four lane flyover on Inner Ring Road. This bridge is planned to tackle the congestion on the stretch from near Manewada Square till Mhalgi Nagar Square. The project cost of this bridge is estimated at Rs 142.55 crore and it would also be taken-up through EPC route as it leads to faster execution.

The new flyover on Inner Ring Road is planned to connect the missing dots, as one bridge already exists near Mhalgi Nagar, while from Narendra Nagar till Mhalgi Nagar Square, there is heavy movement of traffic.

The bridge at Chamat Chakki Square was solely planned to avoid movement of heavy trucks as it was a black spot owing to spate of mishaps. Therefore, PWD has planned a new flyover that would address the current traffic congestion on the Manewada-Mhalgi Nagar Square stretch of Inner Ring Road. However, there is heavy criss-cross movement on the same stretch as the main road is connected with densely populated residential localities on either side.