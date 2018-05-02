Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Aug 16th, 2019

In Gondia Unpaid for 15 years, school teacher commits suicide on Independence day

Nagpur/Gondia: According to news report published in Maharashtra Times, in yet another unfortunate incident, a teacher in Maharashtra’s Gondia district committed suicide for being left without salary for 15 years.

The victim has been identified as Keshav Gobade, a teacher working with a Secondary higher education school which was functioning without a government grant.

Due to non-payment of his salary, his wife left his home along with their children six years ago. Gobade was living in the hope that he will soon receive a grant. However, he took the extreme step as the government was delaying the process of issuing a GR in spite of knowing the fact the model code of conduct for the Assembly Elections (to be held most likely in October) will be announced soon.

Finally, on Thursday, he consumed poison and committed suicide.

His suicide has inflamed anger among non-grant school teachers in the district towards the government.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur railway station, Vidhan Bhawan adorn Independence Day glitz
Nagpur railway station, Vidhan Bhawan adorn Independence Day glitz
Makeup Seminar organized by Bmakeover
Makeup Seminar organized by Bmakeover
Nagpur Crime News
Denied money for liquor, man slits friends’ throat in Jaripatka
Denied money for liquor, man slits friends’ throat in Jaripatka
Rashly driven truck knocks man dead in Nandanvan
Rashly driven truck knocks man dead in Nandanvan
Maharashtra News
सहायक आयुक्तांना सांगीतिक निरोप
सहायक आयुक्तांना सांगीतिक निरोप
रामटेक येथे ठिकठिकाणी ध्वजारोहण उत्साहात साजरा.
रामटेक येथे ठिकठिकाणी ध्वजारोहण उत्साहात साजरा.
Hindi News
बाढ़ ग्रस्तों को 1 करोड़ की मदद करेंगी शहर भाजपा
बाढ़ ग्रस्तों को 1 करोड़ की मदद करेंगी शहर भाजपा
वेकोलि ने हर्षोल्लास से मनाया स्वतंत्रता दिवस
वेकोलि ने हर्षोल्लास से मनाया स्वतंत्रता दिवस
Trending News
SC flays faulty plea on Art370, adjourns hearing
SC flays faulty plea on Art370, adjourns hearing
‘Modi Hain Toh Mumkin Hai’: Mohan Bhagwat Hails PM’s Leadership For Revoking Article 370
‘Modi Hain Toh Mumkin Hai’: Mohan Bhagwat Hails PM’s Leadership For Revoking Article 370
Featured News
मुंबई आणि उपनगरातील प्रमुख दहिहंड्या रद्द, सर्व निधी पूरग्रस्तांना
मुंबई आणि उपनगरातील प्रमुख दहिहंड्या रद्द, सर्व निधी पूरग्रस्तांना
PM expresses concern over ‘population explosion’
PM expresses concern over ‘population explosion’
Trending In Nagpur
बाढ़ ग्रस्तों को 1 करोड़ की मदद करेंगी शहर भाजपा
बाढ़ ग्रस्तों को 1 करोड़ की मदद करेंगी शहर भाजपा
In Gondia Unpaid for 15 years, school teacher commits suicide on Independence day
In Gondia Unpaid for 15 years, school teacher commits suicide on Independence day
Announce relief package for small & marginal traders in flood affected areas of state : Dipen Agrawal
Announce relief package for small & marginal traders in flood affected areas of state : Dipen Agrawal
VIT Celebrate Independence Day 2019 with full enthusiasm
VIT Celebrate Independence Day 2019 with full enthusiasm
वेकोलि ने हर्षोल्लास से मनाया स्वतंत्रता दिवस
वेकोलि ने हर्षोल्लास से मनाया स्वतंत्रता दिवस
बाजीराव साखरे वाचनालयाचे लोकार्पण शनिवारी
बाजीराव साखरे वाचनालयाचे लोकार्पण शनिवारी
मुंबई आणि उपनगरातील प्रमुख दहिहंड्या रद्द, सर्व निधी पूरग्रस्तांना
मुंबई आणि उपनगरातील प्रमुख दहिहंड्या रद्द, सर्व निधी पूरग्रस्तांना
३० मिनट में ४ दर्जन विषयों को मिली मंजूरी
३० मिनट में ४ दर्जन विषयों को मिली मंजूरी
‘Modi Hain Toh Mumkin Hai’: Mohan Bhagwat Hails PM’s Leadership For Revoking Article 370
‘Modi Hain Toh Mumkin Hai’: Mohan Bhagwat Hails PM’s Leadership For Revoking Article 370
जागतिक स्तरावर झेप घेण्यासाठी नागपूर सज्ज : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
जागतिक स्तरावर झेप घेण्यासाठी नागपूर सज्ज : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145