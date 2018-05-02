In Gondia Unpaid for 15 years, school teacher commits suicide on Independence day

Nagpur/Gondia: According to news report published in Maharashtra Times, in yet another unfortunate incident, a teacher in Maharashtra’s Gondia district committed suicide for being left without salary for 15 years.

The victim has been identified as Keshav Gobade, a teacher working with a Secondary higher education school which was functioning without a government grant.

Due to non-payment of his salary, his wife left his home along with their children six years ago. Gobade was living in the hope that he will soon receive a grant. However, he took the extreme step as the government was delaying the process of issuing a GR in spite of knowing the fact the model code of conduct for the Assembly Elections (to be held most likely in October) will be announced soon.

Finally, on Thursday, he consumed poison and committed suicide.

His suicide has inflamed anger among non-grant school teachers in the district towards the government.