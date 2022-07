In First: Shop selling products made by Nagpur Central Jail inmates inaugurated at Ajni Railway Station

Advertisement

Nagpur: The products made by inmates of Nagpur Central Jail will be sold at Ajni Railway Station. Indian Railways in association with the Prison Department has inaugurated India’s first shop at Railway Station which will be selling products made by prisoners here, on Friday.

The initiative is part of ‘Ek Station Ek Utpadan’ conceptualized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark ‘Azadi Ka Amrutmohatsav’.

Swati Sathe, DIG Prison, East Vision, Nagpur inaugurated the shop at Ajni Railway Station.

Krushnakant Patil, Senior Divisional Commerce Administrator, Indian Railways, Madhuri Chaudhary, Station Master, Ajni Railway Station, Anupkumar Kumre, Superintendent, Nagpur Central Jail and others were prominently present on this occasion.

