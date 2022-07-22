Banks to remain closed for 10 days in August in Nagpur

Advertisement

Overall, banks would remain closed for up to 18 days in August 2022 in varying parts of India

Nagpur: According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list, banks would remain closed for up to 18 days in August 2022 in varying parts of India.

In the month of August, people across the country will observe Drukpa Tshe-zi, Patriots’ Day, Muharram (Ashura), Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Parsi New Year, Janmashtami, Sri Krishna Ashtami, Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva and Samvatsari/Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayakar Chathurthi.

Notably, since all states will not be celebrating all the above-mentioned festivals and special days, banks will be closed as per the state’s celebration and won’t be shut concurrently. Nonetheless, to avoid any inconvenience and to complete your task effectively, compile a list of essential days when banks will be closed before visiting your bank branch in August.

Banks in both the private and public sectors will be closed for 18 days in the month of August. However, online banking services will be available around the country on all occasions. On account of the celebration of festivals and observance of special days across India, as well as the weekends, banks will be closed for as many as 18 days out of the 31 days in August.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, the number of holidays in August has been set at 13 (including August 13- Patriots’ Day in Imphal, which is also a second Saturday). Weekends are the remaining six days, which include all Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays. However, it should be noted that bank holidays vary by state and are not always observed by all banking institutions. Banking holidays are also dependent on state-specific festivities or notifications of certain events in different states.

List of bank holidays for the month of August 2022:

•August 1: Banks will remain closed in Gangtok on the occasion of Drukpa Tshe-zi.

•August 7: First Sunday of the month.

•August 8: Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar on the occasion of Muharram (Ashura).

•August 9: To mark the occasion of Muharram (Ashura), banks will be closed in Nagpur, Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, and Ranchi.

•August 11: On Raksha Bandhan, banks will be shut in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Shimla.

•August 12: Banks will remain closed in Kanpur and Lucknow as Raksha Bandhan will be marked on this day here.

•August 13: While banks in Imphal are listed to remain shut on the occasion of Patriots’ Day as per RBI, banks in other parts of the country will also be non-operational as the day is the second Saturday of the month.

•August 14: Second Sunday of the month.

•August 15: Banks across the country will be closed on the occasion of the nationwide Independence Day celebration.

•August 16: Banks will stay shut in Nagpur, Belapur, and Mumbai, on the occasion of Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi).

•August 18: In Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur, and Lucknow banks will remain closed on the occasion of Janmashtami.

•August 19: Banks across Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, and Srinagar will remain shut on the occasion of Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi.

•August 20: Banks will remain closed in Hyderabad to mark Sri Krishna Ashtami.

•August 21: Third Sunday of the month.

•August 27: Fourth Saturday of the month.

•August 28: Fourth Sunday of the month.

•August 29: On the occasion of Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, banks will remain shut in Guwahati.

•August 31: Banks will remain closed in Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Panaji on the occasion of Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi.

The RBI categorises its holidays under three lists — Negotiable Instruments Act, the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The holidays that have been mentioned above — except weekends — fall under the RBI’s ‘Negotiable Instruments Act’.

