Bombaywala restaurant posing health threat for residents on Hingna Road

Nagpur: The presumptuous act of Bombaywala restaurant owner in Rajendra Nagar on Hingna Road has been posing severe health threats for the surrounding, locals have alleged. The hotel owner is reportedly denying cleaning his sewage lines, which are blocked due to excessive use of plastic and wasted food materials, they said and clamored for action.

“With the ongoing monsoon season, the threat of dengue and malaria is looming large in the Rajendra Nagar vicinity. Even after repeated requests from the hotel owner, he is refusing to clean his personal sewage line which is overflowing with filth from his restaurant. This habitat is prone to breed dengue larvae,” said locals.

“Even the Nagpur Municipal Corporation had fined him but now he is using his power and contacts with ministers to avert further action,” they added.

“On being confronting him, he used foul language and dared us to initiate action against him,” locals said.

