    3 goons slap woman, rob her of mobile phone in Nandanvan

    Nagpur: In an outrageous act, three bike-borne goons first slapped a woman on her face and then robbed her of mobile phone in Nandanvan area here on Friday. Cops have launched a search to nab the culprits.

    A resident of Plot No. 21, Hiwri Nagar, Jyoti Ramswarup Bangdi (34) was going to purchase medicines walking around 4 pm on Friday. As she reached near Oswal Dental Hospital on Bhim Chowk- Hiwri Nagar Road, three goons riding on a motorcycle came from behind and slapped her on her cheek hard.

    Before Jyoti could sense anything wrong, the miscreants snatched her mobile phone worth Rs 8,000 and fled the spot on their bike.

    Nandanvan PSI Tidke has registered a case under Sections 392, 323 of the IPC and launched a search to arrest the culprits.



