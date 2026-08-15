In 12 years, India developed on scale never seen before: Modi on I-Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day, affirmed India's rapid transformation across key sectors and reiterated the ambitious goal of achieving developed nation status by 2047.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India had witnessed rapid transformation over the last 12 years, with significant gains in defence production, manufacturing, digital technology, infrastructure and social welfare, and asserted that the country would become a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day, Modi said the pace and scale of the transformation represented a change witnessed ‘for the first time since independence’.

Key Achievements and Growth

Citing the achievements of the past 12 years, Modi said defence production had increased nearly fourfold, electronics manufacturing nearly sevenfold, modern railway coach production 21-fold and mobile phone production 33-fold.

Gold Rate Aug 14 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 51,900 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,40,900 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,32,900/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Production by Khadi and village industries, he said, had grown nearly fivefold.

He also highlighted gains in the digital and innovation sectors, saying the number of internet users had nearly quadrupled, patent grants had increased fourfold and digital transactions had grown 100-fold.

Advertisement

Improving Basic Amenities and Governance

Modi said the government had also accelerated the delivery of basic amenities, providing tap-water connections at 15 times the previous annual rate, gas connections at six times the previous pace, toilets for the poor at four times the earlier rate and housing for the underprivileged at three times the previous rate.

On governance reforms, he said thousands of compliance requirements had been eliminated and hundreds of archaic laws repealed.

“One cannot march into the 21st century relying on laws from the last century,” he said, while also highlighting the expansion of metro networks and strengthening of public transport.

Vision for a Developed India

Modi said self-reliance would be central to India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation, urging citizens to support initiatives such as Make in India, Swadeshi and Vocal for Local.

“The whole country is moving forward with a new resolve. India has also dreamt big — and that is the dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047,” he said.

The prime minister urged citizens to set ambitious goals, saying small dreams would no longer suffice.

“A nation becomes great and achieves its goals when it moves forward driven by its dreams, its resolve, and its inherent strength,” he said, adding that big dreams expand the country’s thinking and broaden its vision.

Independence Day Ceremony

Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort, synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the ceremonial battery of the 1721 Field Battery.

The battery used indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns and was commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, with Naib Subedar Anuthosh Sarkar serving as the Gun Position Officer.

Advertisement

CJP–NALSAR विवाद: छात्रों के विरोध से BCI के फैसले तक... गोदाम का दरवाजा तोड़कर डेढ़ लाख का वायर साफ #nagpurnews #nagpur #crimenews गर्भपात और कामोत्तेजक दवाइयों की बिना लाइसेंस बिक्री का आरोप #nagpurnews #news 25 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते भूमापक रंगेहाथ गिरफ्तार #vidarbhanews #nagpur #newsupdate... त्योहारों को लेकर अकोला प्रशासन अलर्ट, तैयारी तेज #vidarbhanews #akola #newsupdate #vidarbha... बावनकुले ने छात्रों संग थामा तिरंगा, निकाली रैली #vidarbhanews #nagpur #newsupdate #vidarbha

×