BSNL Celebrates 25 Years, Highlights Nagpur’s Role in Bridging Digital Divide

Nagpur: As Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), under the Ministry of Communications & Telecommunications, completes 25 years on October 1, 2025, the organisation says it has successfully reduced the digital gap between urban and rural India through its journey from landline to broadband, fiber-to-home, BharatNet, and now indigenous 4G services.

Speaking at a press conference in Nagpur, Yash Panhekar, Chief General Manager – BSNL Nagpur, said the city and district together account for over 2.27 lakh mobile subscribers, 868 broadband connections, and more than 24,000 fixed landline internet connections. Currently, 395 towers in Nagpur are providing 4G services.

Highlighting Nagpur’s importance in the telecom sector, Panhekar noted that the city’s central geographical location makes it a critical hub. “A large share of India’s telecom traffic passes through Nagpur. Any disruption here could affect connectivity in Delhi and the North-Eastern states,” he said.

Panhekar also shared that in the last financial year, BSNL Nagpur earned ₹121 crore in revenue. To strengthen income, BSNL has leased its government-owned properties in the city and district to various state, central, and public sector departments, generating around ₹8.5 crore annually.

The optical fiber network in Nagpur spans nearly 2,200 kilometers, and the district’s Satanwari village, known as the country’s first Digital Village, also benefits from BharatNet’s high-speed optical fiber connectivity and bandwidth facilities.

The press meet was also attended by Prashant Pantode (Manager – Urban Division), Prashant Ganveer (Manager – Rural Division), and Venkateshwar Parate (Chief Public Relations Officer).