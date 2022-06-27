IMD predicts widespread rainfall in Vidarbha in next 5 days

Nagpur: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that a fairly widespread rainfall is very likely to occur in Vidarbha during the next 5 days. Nagpur will experience light to moderate rains from June 27 to 29.
Due to East-West trough over North India and moist winds from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea over northern parts of the country in lower tropospheric levels causing fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh,Vidarbha during June 26 and 30, claimed the weather department.
According to the data provided by IMD, the normal rainfall of Vidarbha for the month of June is 10.5 mm but till now the actual rains took place is 3.5 mm only with 67% deficit. Nagpur is also experiencing rainfall deficit in June. However, the weather department is predicting late pickup of monsoon in Nagpur. The department is expecting that the widespread rains will take place after the first half of July which will very likely extend till mid November.
In the last 3-4 days , very light monsoon activities were observed all over Vidarbha. Due to less rain the relative humidity has increased. In the last 24 hours, Buldhana (2 mm), Bramhapuri (24 mm), Gadchiroli (1 mm), Gondia (1.2 mm) and Wardha (10 mm) recorded light rains whereas the other places were dry. Though the less monsoon activity took place in Vidarbha in the last few days, the maximum temperature in all over Vidarbha dipped by 1-2 degrees on Sunday whereas the minimum temperature increased in all over Vidarbha. Akola recorded the highest maximum and minimum temperatures on Sunday with 34.2 degrees and 26.4 degrees respectively.