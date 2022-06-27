IMD predicts widespread rainfall in Vidarbha in next 5 days

Advertisement

Nagpur: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that a fairly widespread rainfall is very likely to occur in Vidarbha during the next 5 days. Nagpur will experience light to moderate rains from June 27 to 29.

Due to East-West trough over North India and moist winds from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea over northern parts of the country in lower tropospheric levels causing fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh,Vidarbha during June 26 and 30, claimed the weather department.