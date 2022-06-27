Hookah parlour busted at Savanna Farms in Hingna, 6 arrested

Nagpur: The Social Security Branch (SSB) of Nagpur Police raided a hookah parlour at Savanna Farms in Wanadongri in MIDC Hingna police station area and arrested six persons in this connection.
The accused have been identified as Pratik Uttam Thakre (34), a resident of Flat No. 4(A), Madhuban Apartment, Kharetown, Dharampeth; Nishant Himanshu Joshi (27), a resident of Millennium Apartment, Giripeth; Chandu Vasanta Uike (27), a resident of Malekar Layout, Chichpura, Saoner; Prakash Mukesh Gajbhiye (31), a resident of Jai Nagar, Pandhrabodi and Vijay Vasudeo Ramteke (38), a resident of Vijay Nagar, Wanadongri and Uttam Gangaram Thakre (60), a resident of Flat No. 4 (A), Madhuban Apartment, Kharetown.
According to police, the accused Pratik Thakre is the owner of the restaurant. Acting on a tip-off, the police team raided the restaurant and busted a hookah parlour. The restaurant management was offering hookah to the customers. Six hookah pots with tobacco products were seized by the police during the raid. A case under provisions of COTPA Act was registered by the police.
Under the guidance of Addl CP Navinchandra Reddy, DCP Detection Chinmay Pandit, the arrest was made by PI Rajendra Pathak, PI Lalita Todase, API Santosh Jadhav and staff including Rashid Sheikh, Bhushan Zade, Chetan Gedam, Manish Ramteke, Sameer Sheikh, Suraj Thakur, Reena Jambhulkar, API Arun Bakal, Pramod Dhote, Narayan, Mangesh and Subhash.