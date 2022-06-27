Hookah parlour busted at Savanna Farms in Hingna, 6 arrested

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Social Security Branch (SSB) of Nagpur Police raided a hookah parlour at Savanna Farms in Wanadongri in MIDC Hingna police station area and arrested six persons in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Pratik Uttam Thakre (34), a resident of Flat No. 4(A), Madhuban Apartment, Kharetown, Dharampeth; Nishant Himanshu Joshi (27), a resident of Millennium Apartment, Giripeth; Chandu Vasanta Uike (27), a resident of Malekar Layout, Chichpura, Saoner; Prakash Mukesh Gajbhiye (31), a resident of Jai Nagar, Pandhrabodi and Vijay Vasudeo Ramteke (38), a resident of Vijay Nagar, Wanadongri and Uttam Gangaram Thakre (60), a resident of Flat No. 4 (A), Madhuban Apartment, Kharetown.